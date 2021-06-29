IEC not hell-bent on holding October elections at all costs: Sy Mamabolo

“That would be an extraordinary relief that I think the ConCourt would be cautious to issue given the constitutional imperative for a five-year term,” he said. However, it was possible as the constitution and the law in general does not expect people to perform the impossible.

“If the trajectory of the pandemic is such that the mortality rate increases and people are afraid to go out, in those circumstances it might be prudent to approach the Constitutional Court for that extraordinary relief.

“It would have to be well-substantiated, and well-reasoned and possibly with an accompanying timetable to support the relief,” said Mamabolo.

The other likelihood is a possible constitutional amendment, he said, but warned that different stakeholders held different views about the propensity to amend the constitution when you face a circumstance of difficulty such as is the case with Covid-19.

By law, the general election of all municipal councils should be held within 90 days of the date of the expiry of the five-year term of municipal councils. Since the last general local government elections took place on August 3 2016, the current term of all municipal councils will expire on August 3 2021 and general local government elections will have to be held by November 1 2021 to elect new municipal councils.

Some political parties have expressed concern that the municipal elections may not be free and fair given the effect of Covid-19 and the lockdown restrictions.

“It's the ability to access the voters through normal modes of campaigning [like] door-to-door, community meetings and so on. There are parties who hold a view that absent those possibilities, an election will not be free and fair,” said Mamabolo.