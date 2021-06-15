I have never refused to step aside, says Ace Magashule

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has told the Johannesburg high court that he never refused to step aside from his position in the governing party.

Magashule submitted that the party, in fact, prematurely suspended him without affording him a chance to state whether he was going to step aside.

This is contained in Magashule's responding affidavit in the legal challenge he launched against the party, seeking the court to declare his suspension invalid and unlawful.

In his papers, Magashule insists that his suspension was “absurd and unlawful” — directing his attack at the party's national working committee.

According to Magashule, the NWC was overreaching by suspending him as it did not have the power to make decisions but only to implement the decisions of the national executive committee and oversee day-to-day operations of the ANC.

Magashule charged that his suspension was the responsibility of the NEC, which he argued had not taken such a decision when the NWC pulled the trigger.