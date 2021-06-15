SNAPS | Inside Connie Ferguson’s 51st birthday with friends and family

On Connie's actual birthday, social media was flooded with messages from family and friends wishing the actress an amazing day.

Her husband, Shona Ferguson, penned a heartfelt message. He described his beautiful wife as the air he breathes and expressed his gratitude for her life.

“It’s my honey's birthday. No words can describe how much I love you pie, so I am going to keep it short. You are the air I breathe. I love you, angel. Happy Birthday, melaiti. Let’s keep building and growing. Cheers to life.”

Connie's daughters also sang their mother's praises on her birthday.

The actress’ youngest daughter Ali, who recently celebrated her 19th birthday, also took to social media to celebrate her mom. She referred to Connie as her best friend and the coolest mother ever.

“My MAMZO, My Queen, My Best Friend, Dance and Gym partner, My Rock, Happy Birthday mama. This year has been a blessing for me because I’ve got to spend A LOT of time with you. I’ve literally taken on some of your characteristics and habits Regardless of that, I’m so glad and fortunate to say that my mother is my best friend. Thank you for being the coolest, realistic mother in the world. Words cannot describe how much I love you, mama. I hope you have an AMAZING day today filled with a lot of love, joy, and laughter. I love you, mommy.”

Connie's firstborn daughter, Lesedi, said her mother was the “kindest, strongest and funniest woman” on planet Earth.

“The Queen is 51! Happy birthday to the kindest, strongest and FUNNIEST woman on planet Earth. Believe it or not guys, my mom is hilarious. Thank you for being the best mother, wife, sister and grandmother we could’ve asked for. May today be filled with nothing but love, happiness and WARMTH — because wow, you had to be born in winter! I love you Infinity, Ma,” she said.

See the snaps from Connie's big day below: