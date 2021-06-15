Herman Mashaba says he is prepared to serve in the opposition benches

Action SA president Herman Mashaba says he is prepared to serve on the opposition benches in the City of Johannesburg if his party does not get enough votes to ensure his return as mayor.

Mashaba took charge of the mayoral office in 2016 when the DA, together with other opposition parties, managed to topple the ANC. He quit the DA in 2019 after the return of Helen Zille as chairperson of the party's federal council in a move that saw party leader Mmusi Maimane and the federal chairperson also resigning from their jobs.

Now Mashaba is making a bid to be re-elected as city mayor, first by contesting an internal election in his party against two other candidates.

A question in the minds of observers was whether the millionaire-turned-politician was willing to serve in the opposition.

“We are in this game to win. We are in this game to really be the government, not to really be the opposition. However, obviously at the end of the day, the voters are the ones who are going to really make the determination.