What Phumzile Van Damme will do after leaving parliament

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has cleared the air about her political future, revealing she has left active politics and is “now an independent consultant”.

Van Damme resigned as a DA MP last month, citing the influence of a “clique of individuals”. She said her resignation was not linked to a perception that the DA had morphed into a “racist party”.

On Monday, Van Damme said goodbye to parliament after 11 years of serving as a member.

“Came in to sign some stuff, collect some stuff, drop off some stuff. Eleven years. A good innings. Onto the next episode. See you soon,” she wrote on Twitter.