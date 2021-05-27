Kouga municipality turns to court to have land invaders removed

A piece of land bought by the Kouga Local Municipality for R3.4m and earmarked for social development has been brought into the spotlight with an urgent court application to have Humansdorp land invaders forcibly removed after they allegedly began pegging out sections of the land for themselves.



According to an interim court order granted in the high court in Gqeberha last week, the police will now have to actively remove the “land grabbers” from the 17ha portion of land situated on Humansdorp Road...

