Nasty stink bugs tucking into mandarins

Few cases so far in Sundays River Valley but farmers warned to look out for tip wilter infestation

PREMIUM

Watch over your mandarins.



That is the message from Citrus Research International, which sounded the alarm this week about the appearance of tip wilter stink bug leptoglossus membranaceus...

