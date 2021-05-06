Claims of fake IDs have also surfaced

ANCYL rocked by age limit complaints again

The newly appointed ANC Youth League national youth task team (ANCYL NYTT) has been rocked by a divisive controversy amid allegations of faked identities and inclusion of members who were above 35 years in violation of the embattled organisation’s constitution.



The NYTT was unveiled last month and given six months to prepare for an elective conference. This was after a previous task team was disbanded due to complaints by ANCYL members that it was being headed by senior ANC leaders who were above the age limit. ..

