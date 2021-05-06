Ports of entry have stringent protocols – Mkhize

‘Don’t panic about new Covid-19 variant’: Zweli Mkhize

The South African government has called for calm amid growing fears about the highly transmittable Covid-19 variant first discovered in India entering the country.



The OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town international airports have now been put on high alert as efforts are afoot to ensure that travellers entering the country are thoroughly screened and, if needed, tested on the spot...

