How old is ANCYL official Xolani Mgxoteni anyway?

Luthuli House has been rocked by an age cheating scandal after it emerged that one of the leaders appointed to the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national youth task team could be overage.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has written to Xolani Mgxoteni, giving him until 5pm on Wednesday to prove he is not older than 35.

The issue of Mgxoteni’s age has been the subject of corridor talk at Luthuli House since the task team was appointed.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) in April decided that all members of the task team have to be below the age of 35.

Official ANC documents show Mgxoteni was born in 1985, meaning he is 36 years old and this automatically disqualifies him.

Insiders said Mgxoteni’s name was not on the list of young leaders sent by the ANC in the Eastern Cape to Luthuli House.

Provincial leaders believe his name came from the office of secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Mgxoteni is believed to be aligned to former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who is a well-known Magashule ally.