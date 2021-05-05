It's war, not a game, says Chippa coach Heric

Chilli Boys pin hopes on winning Nedbank Cup final on Saturday

PREMIUM

Chippa United head coach Vladislav Heric believes the team's Nedbank Cup final fixture against TTM at the Bloemfontein Stadium on Saturday (6pm) will be no ordinary game.



Saturday’s fixture will be a historic moment for both teams as this will be their first-ever cup final in the elite division...

