It's war, not a game, says Chippa coach Heric
Chilli Boys pin hopes on winning Nedbank Cup final on Saturday
Chippa United head coach Vladislav Heric believes the team's Nedbank Cup final fixture against TTM at the Bloemfontein Stadium on Saturday (6pm) will be no ordinary game.
Saturday’s fixture will be a historic moment for both teams as this will be their first-ever cup final in the elite division...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.