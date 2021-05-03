WATCH LIVE | Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana returns to Zondo commission
The state capture inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will on Monday hear evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) from former group CEO Lucky Montana.
During a previous appearance at the inquiry, Montana denied involvement in irregular contracts at the agency and distanced himself from the controversial Gupta family.
