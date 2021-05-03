‘This is opportunism’: politicians weigh in on Tito Mboweni's stance on elections during Covid-19

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed Tito Mboweni on Sunday, after the finance minister said he will not be attending any mass gatherings and campaigns ahead of the local government elections in October.

Mboweni cited the threat of Covid-19 as his main concern, and called for the postponement of the elections.

“Postpone this thing and save lives! The world won’t end! I am not attending any rally or any face-to-face meeting,” said the minister.