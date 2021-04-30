SA reacts to former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's suspension
Will former North West premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo appeal his five-year suspension from the ruling party?
This is just one of the questions raised on social media as people reacted to his suspension.
While some welcomed the suspension, others said it should serve as a warning for party secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule, who is expected to step aside from his ANC roles on Thursday.
The disciplinary committee of the ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) found Mahumapelo guilty of sowing division in the ANC during a disciplinary process. According to TimesLIVE, he was suspended alongside provincial ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane.
The pair had appeared before the committee after being accused of running a parallel ANC structure that held a separate rally during a duly convened official provincial ANC Siyanqoba rally just a few metres away.
The committee recommended Mahumapelo seek mentorship from former president Thabo Mbeki for three years during his suspension.
Here are some social media reactions:
Supra's 5yr suspension can be construed as a warning shot to Ace.#SupraMahumapelo— Matlala Setlhalogile (@Matlala_S) April 28, 2021
Supra Mahumapelo has been suspended from the ANC for five years, finally Ramaphosa got him pic.twitter.com/t4JUHdNR37— @Pedro_DJ16®️🇿🇦 (@PedroDj16) April 29, 2021
#SupraMahumapelo suspended for 5 years. Has to attend a mentorship program by former president Thabo Mbeki.— Getrude Makhafola 🇿🇦 (@GetrudeM) April 28, 2021
Back to school, Supra 😅
Black Jesus Supra Mahumapelo has been suspended from the ANC for five years— Mkhacani Chavalala (@MkhacaniMshengu) April 28, 2021
Carl Niehaus will get expelled soon if people like Supra Mahumapelo get suspended for 5 years 😂 pic.twitter.com/2U8Cry19Vz— Lethabo (@Cheetahplains) April 28, 2021
Supra will win this appeal & the decision will be overturned & you will see the rise of Supra Mahumapelo again in the NW & in the ANC. When you take such decisions you must be 100% sure because what will come after can be something you can’t control. He might just be the next SG— El Chapo Guzman #Inkabi Ayizondi (@Nkinga_) April 29, 2021
When you heard Supra is been removed from ANC WhatsApp group pic.twitter.com/vD1vM9ZfUc— LANDLESS (@MakhanyaPBR) April 29, 2021
