SA reacts to former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's suspension

Will former North West premier and ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo appeal his five-year suspension from the ruling party?

This is just one of the questions raised on social media as people reacted to his suspension.

While some welcomed the suspension, others said it should serve as a warning for party secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule, who is expected to step aside from his ANC roles on Thursday.

The disciplinary committee of the ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) found Mahumapelo guilty of sowing division in the ANC during a disciplinary process. According to TimesLIVE, he was suspended alongside provincial ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane.

The pair had appeared before the committee after being accused of running a parallel ANC structure that held a separate rally during a duly convened official provincial ANC Siyanqoba rally just a few metres away.

The committee recommended Mahumapelo seek mentorship from former president Thabo Mbeki for three years during his suspension.

Here are some social media reactions: