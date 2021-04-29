Man, 23, arrested for possession of illegal firearm

A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were conducting patrols on Thursday along Old Grahamstown Road when they noticed three men standing opposite the specialised commercial crimes court building who were acting suspiciously.

“While observing them, one of the men became very nervous and was seen fiddling with his pants.

“On searching the man, a 9mm pistol was [allegedly] found in his pants,” Naidu said.

She said the serial number of the weapon had been filed off.

The man is expected to appear in court soon.

