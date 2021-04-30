Fraud case opened over toilet tender

Our hands are clean, say George and Qaba after complaint filed by UF councillor

Nelson Mandela Bay city bosses have downplayed United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila’s laying criminal complaints against them, reducing it to a publicity stunt.



Mtsila opened a fraud case against acting city manager Mandla George and economic development executive director Anele Qaba at the Humewood police station in Gqeberha on Thursday...

