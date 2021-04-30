Fraud case opened over toilet tender
Our hands are clean, say George and Qaba after complaint filed by UF councillor
Nelson Mandela Bay city bosses have downplayed United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila’s laying criminal complaints against them, reducing it to a publicity stunt.
Mtsila opened a fraud case against acting city manager Mandla George and economic development executive director Anele Qaba at the Humewood police station in Gqeberha on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.