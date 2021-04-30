Movie awards to honour aspiring northern areas’ actors

Red-carpet treatment for volunteer cast of inspirational films

PREMIUM

The red carpet will be rolled out for aspiring northern areas actors who have used their talent to teach life skills to young people through film over the past year.



The inaugural Red-Carpet Movie Awards event, to be held in June at The North in Dullisear Street in Bloemendal, is hosted by the Truth Squad SA...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.