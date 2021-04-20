'I can give you a long list of people who have stepped aside': Gwede Mantashe

The ANC's step-aside resolution which forces criminally charged leaders to vacate their positions or face suspension has long been in existence — people have just taken more interest because of President Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule.

That's according to national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday that he could provide a long list of leaders who had stepped aside.

This after inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo questioned the party's resolutions for curbing corruption. He asked how often leaders had stepped aside amid corruption allegations.

Mantashe confidently said it had happened many times.

“It has happened regularly. I can give you a long list of people who have stepped aside. The only problem is that when the issue or allegations are revolving around the president and around the secretary-general everybody takes an interest, and ignore that many people stepped aside because of this resolution,” said Mantashe.

Mantashe cited a former communications minister and former president Jacob Zuma as some of the leaders to have stepped aside after being summoned by the ANC integrity committee.

The party chair returned to the witness stand to give evidence on behalf of the ANC. The commission has heard evidence from more than 200 witnesses who have implicated several high-ranking officials and former leaders.