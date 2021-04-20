Bhanga calls on schools to assist ports authority families relocating to Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has called on schools to accommodate the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) employees relocating to the city.

Bhanga published a letter addressing the city’s schools on Monday, asking that they assist the 300 families moving to the Bay.

“I urge all schools within the Bay and surrounding Eastern Cape towns, to kindly work with these relocating employees to find places in the various schools,” he wrote.

“We, the people of the Eastern Cape are known to be friendly and accommodating to guests, and now is the time to extend that spirit and assist these families to minimise the anxiety and stress related to moving.”