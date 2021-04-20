Bhanga calls on schools to assist ports authority families relocating to Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has called on schools to accommodate the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) employees relocating to the city.
Bhanga published a letter addressing the city’s schools on Monday, asking that they assist the 300 families moving to the Bay.
“I urge all schools within the Bay and surrounding Eastern Cape towns, to kindly work with these relocating employees to find places in the various schools,” he wrote.
“We, the people of the Eastern Cape are known to be friendly and accommodating to guests, and now is the time to extend that spirit and assist these families to minimise the anxiety and stress related to moving.”
The TNPA head office move to Ngqura comes with high expectations that the relocation will be the game-changer needed to boost the province’s ailing economy.
The first workers reported for duty at the R255m eMendi building on April 1, with the relocation wrapped up by August.
The building’s name is in reference to the SS Mendi troop ship that sank in the English Channel 100 years ago carrying more than 800 servicemen, the majority of whom were black South Africans.
The five-storey, 10,000m² administration building was officially opened in 2017.
The relocation comes after a decade of planning.
Bhanga wrote that his administration’s efforts at creating an attractive environment were paying dividends.
“This move is revolutionary, historic and a great opportunity to reignite the fortunes of the Bay.”
He said the social and economic benefits associated with the move had a downstream effect, not just for big business, but also small and medium enterprises.
“During this time, various families will migrate from other centres, and as they do, there is a reasonable expectation to us as hosts to find reasonable accommodation for their needs.
“These needs extend to the enrolment of pupils during the current school year.”
St George’s Preparatory School campus head Alex Hall called on the parents to contact the school if they wanted a tour or more information.
“This is an exciting opportunity for St George’s Preparatory, a Curro select school, and Gqeberha.
“We will do everything we can to accommodate midyear applications to our schools.
“We recognise the relocation by TNPA to Nelson Mandela Bay as a show of confidence and we believe the region has the schools to match the needs of the incoming families.”
Parents can contact the school on info.stgeorges@curro.co.za.
Meanwhile, TNPA new business development regional marketing manager Nandi Oliphant has already relocated to the Bay.
“I was born and bred in Port Elizabeth and now I am coming back to Gqeberha.”
She said the Bay was not Johannesburg or Cape Town but it had a lot to offer.
“It is a great city with lots to offer.” — This article is in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, Coega Development Corporation, Mandela Bay Development Agency and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
