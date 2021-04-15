Unclear if Lungisa will be able to run for ANC regional chair position
Party official says disgraced former councillor falls under step-aside rule
With the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay set to elect new leaders in May, there is still confusion about Andile Lungisa’s eligibility to run for office.
Lungisa and ANC MPL and former regional task team leader Babalwa Lobishe are seen as frontrunners for the regional chair position...
