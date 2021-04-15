Here’s to 100, it’s been a ‘Pledger’
When you survive a torpedoing during a world war at the age of 20, reaching the milestone of 100 years old would be the furthest thing from your mind.
But Gqeberha’s James Pledger, who celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday, has done it — and the Royal Air Force veteran expects a letter from the queen to mark the occasion...
