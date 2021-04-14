WATCH LIVE | Gwede Mantashe to take the stand at state capture inquiry
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will appear at the state capture inquiry instead of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Mantashe, who is the ANC's former secretary-general and the current minister of mineral resources and energy, will testify before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the inquiry chairperson.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.