WATCH LIVE | Gwede Mantashe to take the stand at state capture inquiry

14 April 2021

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe will appear at the state capture inquiry instead of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Mantashe, who is the ANC's former secretary-general and the current minister of mineral resources and energy, will testify before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, the inquiry chairperson. 

