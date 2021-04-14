DA Western Cape leader investigated over 'qualifications scandal'

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela’s bid to become Cape Town mayor has suffered a blow after he was exposed for allegedly not having a BCom degree, as had been publicly stated.

DA chairperson of the federal council Helen Zille confirmed the party is officially investigating Madikizela after an article about his qualifications.

Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday that Madikizela did not hold a BCom degree in human resource management, as previously publicly stated by Zille.

Madikizela is up against party finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis and serving mayor Dan Plato.

In the Daily Maverick article he was quoted as confirming he had never finished his BA in HR management, but claimed that in his CV submitted to the party he had stated that fact.