ANCYL will not be used as a 'pocket knife' to fight factional battles says Nonceba Mhlauli

Newly appointed ANC Youth League convener Nonceba Mhlauli says the league has been used by leaders in its mother body as a “pocket knife” in their battles.

Mhlauli spoke strongly against ANC leaders using the party's youth wing to fight their factional battles.

“The youth league has for long been used as a pocket knife in the factional battles of the mother body and that's why there is such a high contestation for the youth league, precisely because some view it as a pocket knife that they can pull out any time they are fighting each other.

“And we need to guard against that, we need to jealousy guard against that because if we allow that, the organisation is not going to live up to its purpose. It is no secret that there are different opinions and perspectives and it would be naive of us to think that as members of the youth some do not have views about what is happening. But what is important is for us to guard against us not fulfilling because we are playing politics of bishops,” said Mhlauli.