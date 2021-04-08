DA on the hunt for quality candidates

With the DA in the Eastern Cape set on growing its support, party bosses say getting competent public representatives of integrity is high on their agenda.



The party, which wants to govern in Nelson Mandela Bay, Kouga and the Dr Beyers Naude municipality with an outright majority after the 2021 municipal elections, said it was flooded with applications of people wanting to represent it in councils...

