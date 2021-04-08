Stakes high in Knysna Ward 11 by-election
The stakes will be high in Knysna when residents go to the polls to elect a new Ward 11 councillor.
The outcome of the by-election on April 21 could have a bearing on who is in power as there was no outright majority after the 2016 local government elections...
