Calls for mixed electoral system gain impetus

PREMIUM

Civil society organisations and labour federations have called for the electoral system to be reformed — in line with a court ruling — to give more voice to the disenfranchised and allow them to hold elected public representatives to account.



They told a meeting of the ministerial advisory committee on SA’s electoral system that the proportional representation (PR) system was completely unsustainable and had given rise to patronage within political parties...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.