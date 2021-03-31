‘Speaker, forever hold your peace’
Mafaya silenced but wants court to overturn her removal
Former Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya remains defiant and wants the high court in Gqeberha to rule that her removal is illegal.
Firebrand Mafaya, frequently accused of clinging to power by employing delay tactics in meetings, had already filed court papers on Monday asking the court to nullify the outcome of Tuesday’s special council meeting to remove her...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.