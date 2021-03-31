‘Speaker, forever hold your peace’

Mafaya silenced but wants court to overturn her removal

PREMIUM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya remains defiant and wants the high court in Gqeberha to rule that her removal is illegal.



Firebrand Mafaya, frequently accused of clinging to power by employing delay tactics in meetings, had already filed court papers on Monday asking the court to nullify the outcome of Tuesday’s special council meeting to remove her...

