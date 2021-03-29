Habib N-word saga: Shivambu says he should fall on his sword, Zille insists it's 'cancel culture'

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille have weighed in on a no-confidence motion passed against Adam Habib by a students' union for his use of the N-word.

The SOAS Students' Union last week passed a motion of no confidence against Habib after a controversy over his use of the N-word while addressing students at the University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS) during a webinar.

In a statement, the union said its members overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in Habib - 407 of the members present voted in favour of the motion, 65 voted against it, and 11 abstained. The institution is still investigating the incident.