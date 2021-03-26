Ramaphosa slams banks over R200bn Covid-19 loan guarantee 'failure'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday launched a scathing attack on banks, blaming them for the failure of the R200bn loan guarantee scheme that was supposed to rescue small businesses affected by Covid-19 from collapse and from shedding jobs.

Speaking at a masterclass arranged by the National School of Government — headlined by global economist Marianna Mazzucato, a special adviser to the government — Ramaphosa said he was disappointed in the way banks had managed the loan guarantee scheme.

“The disappointment, for me, has been in how our financial sector has managed the Covid guarantee fund that we put up, which was guaranteed by government.

“We put up R200bn and we said, 'Assist the private sector and let’s protect the jobs so that companies are able to operate through Covid and, through that, we should restructure our economy and bring more black people who have been prevented from operating in their own economy.'

“And that has not really happened,” he said.