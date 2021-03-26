Body taken nearly 400km for autopsy in police brutality case because X-ray machine not available

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had to transport a man's body almost 400km for a proper postmortem because of the unavailability of X-ray machines.

The police watchdog said its investigation into the death of Vuyiswa Mkontwana — who was allegedly killed by the police in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape — was hampered by the lack of critical equipment which was needed to locate a bullet seemingly still lodged in the dead man's body.

In a statement on Thursday, Ipid said as part of efforts to ensure a thorough investigation into Mkontwana's death, it had to conduct three postmortems. In the third instance, the procedure could be done only at a Makhanda-based facility on Wednesday.

According to Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola, the alleged death as a result of police action occurred in Tsolo, and was reported to the watchdog on March 5.

“The first postmortem was arranged by [Ipid], but the conclusion of the autopsy was not satisfactory. Ipid requested the hospital records, which indicated that the bullet was stuck inside the body of the deceased,” Cola said.