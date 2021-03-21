HUMAN RIGHTS DAY | Ramaphosa promises a better post Covid-19 society

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his Human Right’s Day address to ensure South Africans of his mission to establish a better country especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this was being done through building a new economy that would ensure equal opportunities for all citizens.

This new economy, he said, would also ensure that basic human rights, as enshrined in the constitution, are upheld. These include, among other things, the right to jobs, dignity, freedom of association, safety and education.

These would be made possible, Ramaphosa said, by the government’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan that was introduced after the destruction of the country’s economy by the pandemic.

He said the government’s plan was not about saving their own jobs but was meant to preserve the “humanity” of South Africans who lost so much at the height of the pandemic.

Many people lost their jobs and had their livelihoods turned upside down due to the Covid-19 pandemic imposed lockdown.