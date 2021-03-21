World

Turkey says five killed in hospital shelling in Syria's Idlib

By Reuters - 21 March 2021
Artillery attack by Damascus-backed forces on a hospital killed 5.
Artillery attack by Damascus-backed forces on a hospital killed 5.
Image: Phasut Waraphisit via 123RF

Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday five people were killed and 10 injured in an artillery attack by Damascus-backed forces on a hospital in the northeast Idlib region, where Turkish and local allied forces hold territory.

The shelling in the town of Al Atarib killed one child, the ministry said on Twitter. 

