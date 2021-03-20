'I do not know the fellow': Lynne Brown on Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa

Brown said Essa was never her adviser — officially or off the books.

“Mr Salim Essa was not an adviser of mine. Other than shaking his hand at some event somewhere, I do not know the fellow,” said Brown.

The former minister also rubbished claims by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi that she in December sent him a list of proposed Eskom board committees identical to one Tsotsi had been furnished with by Essa.

Tsotsi has, however, failed to provide the commission with the list apparently sent to him by Brown.

“Why don’t I have that list I sent him? Does the commission have that list Mr Tsotsi claims to have e-mailed to me?” she said.

Tsotsi had previously told the commission that he had subsequently been invited by Brown to her home where she was with Essa and a Gupta brother. At the alleged meeting, as per Tstsi's version, Brown told him that the Eskom board committees would be how Essa had wanted them.