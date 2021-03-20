'Family friend' offered to pay for home security system, Mantashe says

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said he did not know the cost of the installation of security cameras at his home in Boksburg and his two properties in the Eastern Cape.

He said the installation of cameras at his home in 2013 was offered by then Bosasa director Papa Leshabane, who is a friend of the family.

That offer for the provision and installation of cameras, at Leshabane's cost, was extended by arrangement with his security adviser to his two Eastern Cape properties three years later, Mantashe said.

Mantashe was testifying before the state capture commission on Friday in relation to the installation of security cameras at his homes in Boksburg in 2013, and Cala and Khowa (formerly Elliot) in 2016.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and another company security official, Richard le Roux, previously testified before the commission that security cameras were installed at Mantashe's homes.