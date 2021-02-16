ANC supports top six meeting with Jacob Zuma over Zondo deadlock

The ANC has voiced its support for a planned meeting between the party's top six leaders and former president Jacob Zuma over his refusal to co-operate with the state capture inquiry.

This comes as deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said the commission had recommended that Zuma be arrested for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear and respond to allegations against him at the commission.

There is no set date for the meeting with Zuma but he has already met EFF leader Julius Malema, his “RET” supporters and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, who are camping at Nkandla to prevent him from being arrested.

The party also confirmed that party president Cyril Ramaphosa would lead the ANC response to allegations of state capture at the commission.

Party secretary-general Ace Magashule said in a statement that the party urged members to co-operate with the commission which is probing serious allegations of state capture under the presidency of Zuma.