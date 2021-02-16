News

Ipid probes officer for repeatedly ‘slapping’ blind woman in the face

Kgaugelo Masweneng Reporter 16 February 2021
The blind woman was allegedly slapped when she asked her daughter to record what was happening in the house while police were arresting suspects. File photo.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating an assault case after a blind woman was allegedly repeatedly slapped across the face by a police officer in the Free State.

The incident happened while officers were effecting arrests at a house in Phuthaditjhaba on Sunday.

“It is alleged the officers were at the house to arrest two people,” Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said on Tuesday.

“The 46-year-old blind woman heard her 32-year-old sister screaming and crying. When she checked what was happening, she heard slaps.

“She told her 21-year-old daughter to record the alleged assault on video. That’s when an officer who was standing outside opened the security gate and allegedly slapped her in the face numerous times.”

A 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by the same officers when he questioned what they were doing.

