Helen Zille on funding act: ANC will 'destroy' legitimate fundraising of opposition

The ANC is nonchalant about the Political Party Funding Act because it will still get all the funds it needs.

This is according to the DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who reacted to recent allegations at the state capture inquiry.

Last week, the inquiry heard that the State Security Agency (SSA) and its financial resources were allegedly used to benefit the governing ANC against other political parties during election contests that took place during the Jacob Zuma administration from 2009 to 2018.

A witness, only identified as Ms K for her safety, stated that the SSA's former boss Arthur Fraser’s office also allegedly withdrew R19m in cash for the ANC national conference in December 2017.

She said out of the R19m, R5m was paid to a person identified in a handwritten note as “kingmaker”.