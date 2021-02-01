Politics

Helen Zille on funding act: ANC will 'destroy' legitimate fundraising of opposition

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 01 February 2021
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The ANC is nonchalant about the Political Party Funding Act because it will still get all the funds it needs.

This is according to the DA's federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who reacted to recent allegations at the state capture inquiry.

Last week, the inquiry heard that the State Security Agency (SSA) and its financial resources were allegedly used to benefit the governing ANC against other political parties during election contests that took place during the Jacob Zuma administration from 2009 to 2018.

A witness, only identified as Ms K for her safety, stated that the SSA's former boss Arthur Fraser’s office also allegedly withdrew R19m in cash for the ANC national conference in December 2017.

She said out of the R19m, R5m was paid to a person identified in a handwritten note as “kingmaker”.

Other witnesses who followed with similar testimony about SSA, included chair of the high-level review panel into the SSA Sydney Mufamadi, SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta and another witness, the unidentified Mr Y, whose affidavit was read out.

However, Fraser denied the allegations and has laid a criminal charge of perjury against Mufamadi, Jafta, Ms K, Mr Y and commission advocate Paul Pretorius SC, TimesLIVE reported on Monday.

Reacting to the allegations, Zille said the ANC was destroying “the legitimate fundraising of the opposition”.

Zille said the ANC's abuse of power and alleged theft was “jaw-dropping”.

“The ANC has a direct funding line through the SSA slush funds, while the Political Party Funding Act will destroy the opposition's legitimate fundraising operations,” she said.

Zille's comment's drew mixed reactions, with many questioning her statement.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

