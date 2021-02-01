News

POLL | Lockdown level 2 'is loading' - what do you hope to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa?

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 01 February 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the lifting of the booze ban on Monday night.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday evening address the nation regarding the easing of some lockdown regulations.

This is according to insiders who told Sunday Times Daily the cabinet was expected to move the country to lockdown alert level 2 owing to decreasing numbers of Covid-19 cases. 

Among eased regulations, according to the insiders, are the reopening of beaches and parks, possibly relaxing the curfew to 11pm and lifting the ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol.

SA was placed on lockdown alert level 3 in December amid an increase in Covid-19 infections. Ramaphosa announced beach closures in all hotspot areas except for the Northern Cape.

The president said the booze ban would reduce trauma cases in hospitals and allow the health system space to deal with Covid-19 patients.

Over the weekend, Cape Town residents protested against beach closures, with some accusing the government of violating citizens’ rights of movement.

Law enforcement officers maintained a heavy presence at Muizenberg beach but protesters were unfazed.

“Beaches should not be closed because the sea is essential for all of us. Closing the beach is in contravention of our basic human rights and tramples on our freedom of movement,” said protester Samuel Sampeta.

Over on social media, the TLs were filled with users sharing what they hoped would be announced.

