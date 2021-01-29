Nqaba Bhanga elected mayor despite rivals’ attempts to buy votes

“Name your price. I’ll meet you anywhere and any time.”

PREMIUM

“Name your price. I’ll meet you anywhere and any time.”



This was the message sent to a DA councillor by a member of the Patriotic Alliance, who tried desperately to turn him before the crucial Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral vote yesterday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.