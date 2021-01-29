News

Department promises action on stalled school building projects

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 29 January 2021

The provincial department of education says it is moving to resolve the crippling construction impasse at David Livingstone Comprehensive School in Schauderville.

A major upgrade project at the school came to a standstill 1½ years ago, amid a welter of similar stoppages at other schools across Nelson Mandela Bay as contractors pulled out due to non-payment...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X