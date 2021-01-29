Department promises action on stalled school building projects

PREMIUM

The provincial department of education says it is moving to resolve the crippling construction impasse at David Livingstone Comprehensive School in Schauderville.



A major upgrade project at the school came to a standstill 1½ years ago, amid a welter of similar stoppages at other schools across Nelson Mandela Bay as contractors pulled out due to non-payment...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.