Extend R350 relief grant, ANC urges government after NEC lekgotla

The ANC wants the government to consider extending the R350 relief grant paid to unemployed South Africans to mitigate the economic affect of Covid-19.

The R350 temporary social grant was introduced early last year after the emergence of the coronavirus, but was discontinued in October.

The government has since been under pressure to reinstate the temporary relief measure as the country remains under the adjusted lockdown alert level 3. Pressure has also come from the ANC's alliance partners, such as Cosatu and the SACP.

The decision to stop the grant has also been slated by civil society organisations.

The SACP and Cosatu have also argued that the grant be converted into a universal basic income grant.