Politics

ADM pays suspended staff millions to sit at home

By Soyiso Maliti - 17 January 2021

Amathole District Municipality (ADM) is paying six suspended senior managers millions while they sit at home doing no work.

The six, whose salaries range between R1m and R1.3m annually, have been on suspension since 2018. Collectively their salaries amount to R18m...

