From rural Eastern Cape to Oxford for environmental graduate
Buntu Fanteso, 24, has forged his way from Ngcengane Village through two SA universities and is heading to Oxford in England to pursue a doctorate in environment science.
Fanteso, 24, is a graduate of Walter Sisulu University and the University of Johannesburg...
