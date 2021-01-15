Brian Molefe defends his relationship with Guptas: They wanted to help my state bank vision

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has defended his close links with the Gupta brothers.

Molefe, testifying at the Zondo commission on Friday, said he met the Guptas for the first time around 2007 or 2008.

He admitted having visited their residence in Saxonwold “several times over the years” but said there was nothing wrong with that.

According to Molefe, the Guptas were the only ones who had bought into his vision to establish a state bank, which was rejected by influential black politicians and businesspeople.

Because of their support for this vision, he had grown to like the Indian family.

Among people who had turned down his vision for a state bank, Molefe claimed, was Tito Mboweni when he was Reserve Bank governor.