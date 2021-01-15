Veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome Nzimande dies

Veteran broadcaster Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande has died.

The news of Nzimande’s death was announced by Ukhozi FM on Friday morning, where he worked as a broadcaster and subsequently station manager.

Nzimande, 73, also presented a television maskandi music show, Ezodumo.

The radio station, through its Twitter account, expressed pain at the death of its former station manager.

“You played your role in this world, you developed radio and traditional music, we thank you for your contribution,” the tweet read.

Nzimande joined the station in 1978, two years after the birth of Radio Zulu.

Through programmes like Sigiya Ngengoma, he championed maskandi music through traditional acts such as uThwalofu namaNkentshane, Umfaz' Omnyama and uKhethani no Phuzukhemisi.

For 19 years behind the mic, Nzimande's passion and dedication for the genre propelled maskandi to the enviable status of the pride of Ukhozi FM listeners and it became one of the most popular, even among non-Zulu speakers.