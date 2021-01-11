Politics

20 million vaccine doses secured, 'mainly in the course of this year': Ramaphosa

Matthew Savides Night news editor 11 January 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

SA has secured 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with most to be delivered this year.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was speaking on Monday night.

He said that the country was “exploring all avenues to get as many vaccine doses as possible for South Africans”.

“While there are several promising negotiations with a number of different manufacturers that still need to be concluded, we have to date secured 20 million doses, to be delivered mainly in the course of the year, and a substantial amount of it in the first half of the year,” he said.

Further announcements would be made as the negotiations were concluded, he said.

This is a developing story.

