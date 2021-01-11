20 million vaccine doses secured, 'mainly in the course of this year': Ramaphosa

He said that the country was “exploring all avenues to get as many vaccine doses as possible for South Africans”.

“While there are several promising negotiations with a number of different manufacturers that still need to be concluded, we have to date secured 20 million doses, to be delivered mainly in the course of the year, and a substantial amount of it in the first half of the year,” he said.

Further announcements would be made as the negotiations were concluded, he said.

This is a developing story.