Police colonel fired after child rape probe

A high-ranking police official from Uitenhage has been fired after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) finalised its investigation into an allegation of rape of an eight-year-old girl.



IPID national spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the colonel, stationed at the Kamesh police station, was dismissed on January 5 after IPID filed its report with the SA Police Service...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.