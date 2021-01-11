Police colonel fired after child rape probe
A high-ranking police official from Uitenhage has been fired after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) finalised its investigation into an allegation of rape of an eight-year-old girl.
IPID national spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the colonel, stationed at the Kamesh police station, was dismissed on January 5 after IPID filed its report with the SA Police Service...
