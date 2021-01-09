'We have to decisively change the face of our economy': Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC-led government has to decisively change the face of SA's economy, and not simply allow it to return to where it was before the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

“In other words, our task is not only to build back better, but also to build forward differently. To bring about this change, we need a radical programme of action that is restorative, that rebuilds and that is transformative,” said Ramaphosa.

He was delivering the ANC's annual January 8 address, which was streamed live on TV and on the internet on Friday due to restrictive Covid-19 regulations.

Ramaphosa said the state's focus for this year was on aggressively implementing the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan — a plan for the reconstruction and recovery of SA's economy that is aimed at stimulating equitable and inclusive growth.

He said economic recovery and reconstruction were as important as protecting the health of the nation and that the pandemic has resulted in unprecedented levels of economic contraction and job losses.

“We have to achieve higher levels of economic growth and investment. We have to create jobs and bring more black South Africans, women and youth into the mainstream of economic activity,” he said.

Ramaphosa noted that for millions of South Africans, the poor conditions under which they lived before the pandemic had only got worse.

“The economy has contracted sharply. Around two million jobs have been lost and many more people have fallen below the poverty line,” he said.