Fighting Covid-19 top priority for ANC in 2021 — Ramaphosa

Topping the list of the ANC’s priorities for 2021 is overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday night.

“The virus is ever-present and it threatens the health and wellbeing of everyone in our country.

“It threatens livelihoods and undermines our efforts to rebuild the economy and create jobs,” Ramaphosa, who was addressing ANC members virtually during the party’s 109th anniversary celebration, said.

He also reiterated that the ANC would not back down on its decision that leaders accused of corruption should step aside from their position as per a national conference resolution.

This means the ANC national executive committee would soon revisit the matter of its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who has been charged with corruption.

The party’s integrity commission has recommended that Magashule step aside from his position or be suspended.

Ramaphosa made another commitment to root out corruption within the ranks of the ruling party.

“We reiterate, as resolved by the national conference, that every member accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices should account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary processes.

"Members who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures, will be summarily suspended.”

The traditionally huge annual event marking the ANC's birthday was cancelled due to the pandemic, with the country battling a second wave and soaring numbers of infections and deaths.

“SA is in the midst of a second wave that could prove deadlier than the first unless we all play our part to curb and defeat this virus.

“We have to intensify our efforts to promote responsible behaviour, such as [cancelling the] the [physical] January 8 statement ...” Ramaphosa said.